Biolexis enters oral GLP-1 horse race with preclinical study showing small molecule reduced weight of obese mice

Another contender has emerged in the race to develop oral GLP-1 drugs for weight loss. Biolexis Therapeutics’ small molecule BLX-7006 reduced the weight of obese mice by 15% over a 28-day span.

"We are thrilled with the positive outcomes from our preclinical studies," Biolexis chief scientific officer Hariprasad Vankayalapati, Ph.D., said in a Sept. 12 release. "Our goal is to bring forward an innovative weight loss therapy that offers the same, or better, efficacy as injectable treatments but in a more convenient oral form."

Biolexis is headquartered in Levi, right in the middle of Utah. The broader area is home to Utah’s booming tech sector, known as the Silicon Slopes. Biolexis was founded in Nov. 2021 by Vankayalapati and David Bearss, Ph.D., both from the University of Utah.

Next, the biotech plans to conduct IND-enabling studies and begin human clinical trials early next year, chief business officer Keith Marmer said in the release.

GLP-1 agonists like BLX-7006 work by mimicking glucagon-like peptide-1 and binding to its usual receptors. This triggers the production of insulin, which helps lower blood sugar levels, and also slows the emptying of the stomach and reduces hunger. Through these combined effects, the drugs can both help treat diabetes and lead to weight loss.

Biolexis joins a crowded field of biotechs and pharmas trying to turn the booming GLP-1 weight loss drugs into a more convenient pill form rather than an injection. The oral version of semaglutide, Novo Nordisk’s Rybelsus, is approved for type 2 diabetes but not for weight loss.

Novo has been working to develop an oral GLP-1 agonist that matches Wegovy, its injected semaglutide for weight loss. In March, the Danish pharma reported its oral candidate amycretin had reduced weight by 13.1% after 12 weeks in a phase 1 trial.

Meanwhile, Eli Lilly, maker of Zepbound (tirzepatide), has been trialing a once-daily pill called orforglipron; last year the company announced that it produced weight loss between 9% and 15% over a 36-week period, depending on the dose. Pfizer and Roche also have horses in the race, both currently moving through human trials.

GLP-1 drugs have shown promise in other areas, too. For example, a recent study found that an old GLP-1 called liraglutide could potentially protect the brain from Alzheimer’s disease.