Vertex, in its largest-ever deal, acquires endocrine disease specialist Crinetics for $10B

Vertex Pharmaceuticals has struck a $10 billion deal—its largest ever—to acquire Crinetics Pharmaceuticals. And while the transaction brings Vertex a newly approved potential blockbuster in Palsonify, there is another compound in the company’s rare disease pipeline that may have greater upside.

During a conference call on Monday afternoon, Vertex execs were effusive in their excitement over atumelnant, an investigative treatment for congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH), which also has shown potential as a therapy for Cushing syndrome.

Firing the imagination of Vertex’s leaders were results from a phase 2 trial of the adrenocorticotropic hormone (ACTH) receptor antagonist.

“When we saw that data, we were floored. That is very, very important to this field,” Vertex CEO Reshma Kewalramani, M.D., said on the call.

The company’s chief commercial officer, Duncan McKechnie, added during the call that the results were the “holy grail” in the indication.

And with that, the Boston company went after Crinetics hard. Vertex is paying $85 per share, which is a 102% premium on its price of $42.03 at the close of the market on Monday, moments before the transaction was announced. With the deal, Vertex’s share price dropped by 2%.

Vertex estimates that Palsonify and atumelnant will add more than $5 billion in annual peak sales potential to its portfolio.

“The deal is on the higher side on a stock price premium basis and investors will debate this, but we view this as reasonable if the peak sales number can be achieved,” William Blair analyst Myles Minter, Ph.D., wrote in a note to clients. “Based on management commentary, we believe significantly more of the greater than $5 billion peak sales potential is weighted toward the atumelnant opportunity, which carries more risk given the late-clinical-stage nature of the ACTH receptor antagonist.”

The companies, which expect the deal to close in the third quarter, match up well. While Vertex is focused on specialty diseases, and its cystic fibrosis (CF) portfolio accounted for 93% of its $12 billion in revenue in 2025, it has a need to branch out. Crinetics brings its specialization in endocrine diseases.

“This is exactly the kind of deal that fits us perfectly,” Kewalramani said.

The transaction provides Vertex with a fifth pillar in its portfolio as endocrine joins CF, hematology, pain and renal.

In Crinetics, Vertex is acquiring “highly differentiated, best-in-class molecules,” as is the case with its CF offerings, McKechnie added.

One of those is Palsonify, which was approved in September of last year for acromegaly, a disorder which causes excess growth hormone in adults, leading to enlargements of a patient’s face, hands, jaw and feet. The daily oral treatment, which is priced annually at $290,000 in the United States, gives patients a convenience edge to infusions “without sacrificing efficacy,” Leerink Partners said upon Palsonify’s approval.

Crinetics reported Palsonify’s first quarter sales at $10.7 million, which topped analysts’ consensus and were up from $5.4 million in the fourth quarter of last year.

The acquisition comes two years after Vertex bought out Alpine Immune Sciences and its dual B-cell cytokine agonist povetacicept, which the company believes has best-in-class potential as a treatment for IgA nephropathy (IgAN). The treatment, which has a Nov, 30 FDA decision date, has been pegged by S&P Global to achieve peak global sales of $4.3 billion.

The Vertex-Crinetics buyout also adds to the splurge of biopharma M&A activity in 2026. It is the fourth deal this year of at least $10 billion, with the others all coming in the second quarter: Sun Pharma’s $11.75 acquisition of Organon, AbbVie’s $10.9 billion buyout of Apogee, and GSK’s $10.6 billion takeover of Nuvalent.