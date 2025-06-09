RFK Jr.'s HHS ousts entire roster of CDC vaccine expert committee

Right after Robert F. Kennedy Jr. secured confirmation as U.S. health secretary, a postponed CDC expert meeting on vaccines raised concerns among many about the potential changes in store for the nation's vaccine infrastructure.

But none of those concerns could adequately capture what the long-time vaccine skeptic—now the top U.S. healthcare official—had in mind.

In a "bold" and unprecedented move, RFK Jr.'s Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) has removed all 17 sitting members of the CDC's Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP). The HHS is planning to replace the outgoing ACIP roster with "new members currently under consideration."

In its Monday press release, HHS noted that the Biden administration nominated all 17 ACIP members, with 13 of the nominations coming last year. This situation would have left the Trump administration without the ability to pick a majority of ACIP members until 2028, according to the HHS.

Citing a lack of trust in vaccines among the public, Kennedy said in a statement that the agency is "prioritizing the restoration of public trust above any specific pro- or anti-vaccine agenda."

“The public must know that unbiased science—evaluated through a transparent process and insulated from conflicts of interest—guides the recommendations of our health agencies," he added.

It's not apparent how a seismic move to clean the slate at ACIP—done by a politically unpopular HHS secretary—will improve Americans' trust in immunizations.

Related CDC vaccine expert resigns amid shifting COVID guidance: Reuters ACIP has been a “trusted national source of science- and data-driven advice and guidance on the use of vaccines” for generations, Bruce Scott, M.D., president of the American Medical Association, said in a statement.

“Today’s action to remove the 17 sitting members of ACIP undermines that trust and upends a transparent process that has saved countless lives,” Scott added. “With an ongoing measles outbreak and routine child vaccination rates declining, this move will further fuel the spread of vaccine-preventable illnesses.”

RFK Jr. has long criticized conflicts of interest held by officials who regulate key industries. The HHS press release didn't offer any specifics about alleged conflicts held by the outgoing ACIP members.

The move is a complete abandonment of a commitment RFK Jr. allegedly made during his confirmation process. Before RFK Jr. was confirmed, Sen. Bill Cassidy, M.D., R-Louisiana, who cast a key vote to swing his nomination, assured the Senate in a floor speech that RFK Jr. pledged to “maintain” the ACIP “without changes" in private conversations.

A previously planned ACIP meeting for June 25 to June 27 is still scheduled to occur, according to the HHS. The agenda calls for discussion on COVID-19 vaccines, respiratory syncytial virus vaccines and many other topics.