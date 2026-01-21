Pfizer CEO lays blame for US vaccine woes on RFK Jr.'s 'anti-science' stance: WSJ

While much of the biopharma industry has spent the past 12 months treading lightly around the Trump administration and the tumult it has wrought on U.S. medical research and regulation, Pfizer’s CEO cut to the chase this week in a blatant rebuke of HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., according to The Wall Street Journal.

“I have very productive discussions when it comes to cancer cures, when it comes to the ‘most-favored nations’ deal, et cetera,” Pfizer’s Albert Bourla said during a WSJ event at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

“It’s a different world when you start discussing vaccines, there’s almost like a religion there,” the CEO said, as quoted by the newspaper.

On the topic of what would need to change for discussions on vaccines to advance in the U.S., Bourla responded, “[t]he Secretary of Health,” according to the Journal. The Pfizer chief also described Kennedy's vaccine position as “anti-science” during the event.

Bourla's position marks a pivot from where he stood in late 2024, when he said he'd developed a “good relation with Mr. Kennedy” during a dinner at then-President-elect Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence. Adding to the reasons for his confidence in the future of U.S. immunization policy, Bourla highlighted his “very long-lasting relationship” with President Trump and the COVID-19 vaccine Pfizer developed with government support through Operation Warp Speed during Trump's first term.

Despite this assurance, concerns that Kennedy would inject vaccine skepticism into the U.S. health apparatus were rife before he was confirmed to head up the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) early last year.

In fact, to secure a key confirmation vote from Senator Bill Cassidy, Kennedy reportedly made a promise to “work within the current vaccine approval and safety monitoring systems,” the senator said at the time.

But in the year since then, Kennedy's oversight of the U.S. vaccine infrastructure has prompted regular criticism from the senator.

In June, Kennedy’s HHS ousted all 17 sitting members of the CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP), which helps the CDC make vaccine recommendations. He then swiftly restaffed the panel with controversial new members, some of whom are skeptical of vaccine safety and efficacy.

The revamped ACIP has subsequently been mired in controversy and condemnation from major U.S. medical organizations, such as the American Academy of Pediatrics, which have accused the panel of making politicized recommendations more rooted in ideology than science.

Besides the situation at ACIP, the CDC this month overhauled the United States' longstanding childhood vaccine schedule, removing prior broad vaccination recommendations for COVID, influenza, rotavirus, meningitis, hepatitis A and hepatitis B.

The change followed calls from President Trump for the HHS and acting CDC director Jim O’Neill to compare the U.S.’ childhood vaccination schedule to those of peer nations. The assessment found that the U.S. is a “global outlier among developed nations” in terms of the number of diseases addressed and total doses recommended for kids, the CDC said earlier this month.

Kennedy’s politicized influence at HHS and its constituent agencies has also been made clear in the high-profile departures of several federal health officials last year.

Notably, Peter Marks, M.D., Ph.D.—who last year resigned abruptly from his leadership position at the FDA’s Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research (CBER), which oversees vaccines—told the Associated Press that he’d faced pressure to step aside after attempting to block Kennedy from unfettered access to the federal vaccine safety database known as VAERS.

In a scathing resignation letter, Marks argued that he tried to compromise with Kennedy before realizing that “truth and transparency are not desired by the Secretary, but rather he wishes subservient confirmation of his misinformation and lies.”

Bourla isn't the only CEO of a vaccine-focused drugmaker to express exasperation at Kennedy in recent weeks. During a media breakfast at the J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference last week, Sanofi helmsman Paul Hudson noted that vaccine policy changes in the U.S. fall in line with what his company was expecting in the build-up to the 2024 election.

“I've had conversations with Kennedy; we just try to stick to the facts,” Hudson explained at the event. “Not much we can do.”

In 2025's third quarter, multiple large vaccine developers, including Pfizer and GSK, saw vaccine sales tick up globally while declining in the U.S., with Sanofi's CFO François Roger even remarking upon the "negative buzz" around vaccines on a conference call at the time.

The vaccine sales decline was even more pronounced among companies that specialize in immunizations, such as Moderna and CSL, which backtracked plans to spin out its vaccine division last year due to the "heightened volatility in the current U.S. influenza vaccine market," according to the Australian company's chairman Brian McNamee.

Meanwhile, during the WSJ event in Davos this week, Pfizer’s Bourla also took aim at the Trump administration’s moves to cut funding to U.S. universities, framing the issue in terms of the U.S.’ health innovation race with China.

“We have a meteoric rise of Chinese innovation,” the Pfizer CEO said. “They are producing serious innovation, serious science.”

He also critiqued efforts by the U.S. to slow the roll of innovation coming out of China, arguing that “[y]ou can’t stop China. And you shouldn’t.” Instead, Bourla encouraged governments to adopt policies that boost their own competitiveness.

“Are you going to slow [China] down in discovering new cancer medicines? Why, what is the benefit to humanity?” Bourla asked.