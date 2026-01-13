JPM26: Leo Pharma, hungry for more partnerships, looks to widen reach in rare dermatology diseases

Danish dermatology specialist Leo Pharma and its CEO Christophe Bourdon came to San Francisco to attend the J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference for a specific reason.

“I know the power of addressing unmet needs and rare diseases and how to do this,” the CEO told Fierce Pharma in a Monday interview. “That’s why we’re here at J.P. Morgan. I’m looking to add other assets in the field of rare disease.”

Since taking up the helm at Leo back in 2022, Bourdon has already made waves on the dealmaking front. Last summer, Leo linked up with Boehringer Ingelheim in a deal centered on the German drugmaker's generalized pustular psoriasis drug Spevigo, worth 90 million euros ($105 million). Through that deal, BI entrusted Leo to handle further development and commercialization of a treatment for one of the few dermatology diseases that can be fatal. Leo also took on some 40 Boehringer staffers with the deal, Bourdon noted.

Boehringer, which Bourdon credits with “having the vision” to pursue a rare dermatology disease, “realized it’s a great asset, but they don’t have the platform that we have,” he explained in the interview.

Leo’s “unique platform” in dermatology is now a point of pride for the century-old company, which boasts “60 years of specialist expertise” in the field, according to a recent press release. Today, the drugmaker serves 100 million patients in 70 countries, but to put it simply, “every dermatologist in the world knows Leo,” the exec said.

Bourdon took over at Leo in 2022 after serving in leadership roles at drugmakers including Amgen and Alexion. At the time, Leo was a struggling company in need of cost-cutting after years of taking on new debt. Now, after a strategic transformation under Bourdon’s leadership, Leo’s 8% to 10% revenue growth guidance for 2025 is a far cry from the -1% year-over-year change the drugmaker reported back in 2021.

The sales turnaround came even as Leo's cost-cutting measures shrank the Danish company’s headcount from 6,000 to 4,000 in recent years.

Bourdon saw, and still sees, in Leo a chance to address the 1,000 skin diseases with no approved therapies. Those untapped disease areas, he said, are difficult to diagnose as it can “take time to get in front of the right physician to have the right diagnoses.” Even if diagnosed, receiving the right level of care isn’t guaranteed. For example, only 15% to 20% of patients with moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis are on biologics, while the remaining patients are on corticosteroids, he said.

Of course, Leo isn’t the only company making moves in the medical dermatology field. Incyte, for one, was the first to market a JAK inhibitor cream in its Opzelura, although Leo’s own topical JAK Anzupgo is the only medicine of its kind that doesn’t hold a black-boxed warning, Bourdon points out. Nonetheless, more innovation only serves to drive more awareness, the CEO explained.

Although he welcomes competition in the space, “I want to stay ahead of that race,” Bourdon said.

“I want to be the first to spot unmet needs,” he added. “I want to be the first one to spot which mechanism could make a difference and change the standard of care for patients.”

And then, the CEO says, “I want to partner up.”

Partnership strategy

At 2025’s iteration of the conference, Leo opened with a $1.7 billion deal with Gilead Sciences. Gilead took interest in Leo’s preclinical research programs focused on STAT6, a transcription factor used for inflammatory disease-related IL-4 and IL-13 cytokine signaling. It was “one of the largest preclinical deals ever,” Bourdon said Monday. Now, the CEO says he's hungry for “more deals” and “more partnerships.”

The Spevigo deal, for one, was a new endeavor for Leo as it was “one of the first times” the company entered the field of rare diseases in medical dermatology. But Bourdon, armed with his Alexion background, is looking to expand on the initial foray. One way to widen Leo's reach in the space is by leveraging the company’s dermatologist network and development platform to advance new assets initiated by other companies, the exec said.

“There are so many companies with bright ideas, but they don’t have the platform,” Bourdon emphasized.

The CEO figures that that’s where Leo can step in to lead the way through approval and commercialization. To that end, the company is “getting a lot of people knocking on our door” for potential partnerships, he said.

“People realized the company has completely transformed itself,” he said. “We had a bold vision three years ago, and we have delivered on it.”