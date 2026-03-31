Iterum initiates wind-down after failure to offload antibiotic with sluggish sales

Irish antibiotic specialist Iterum Therapeutics has started winding down its operations, citing limited cash amid the expensive commercialization of its only approved product, Orlynvah.

Iterum filed a petition to dissolve the company with Ireland’s High Court on March 27, the company said, which is set to be heard on April 13.

In addition to dwindling cash supplies, Iterum said the decision was based on its inability to regain its Nasdaq listing and on trouble finding a buyer for Orlynvah, which is approved for urinary tract infections caused by certain bacteria but has had “modest sales.”

The company’s shares will stop trading effective April 1, according to a March 31 filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The failure to offload Orlynvah wasn’t for lack of trying—Iterum engaged with two potential suitors, according to the release, but a deal ultimately couldn’t be finalized.

“The company has determined that there are no further reasonable avenues available at this time for an alternative strategic transaction outside the context of a liquidation,” Iterum said in the release.

Orlynvah’s path to approval was rocky, with the FDA concerned by the potential for “inappropriate use” of the drug to promote antibiotic resistance. The medicine was the first approved oral version of a class of antibiotics called penems.

Iterum took its time launching Orlynvah, debuting the drug in August 2025, almost a full year after securing approval. That quarter, Iterum pulled in $400,000 in sales of the antibiotic while incurring $6.5 million in expenses, which the company largely attributed to Orlynvah’s launch.

The company had $11 million in cash at the end of September, and in a November release, CEO Corey Fishman outlined expectations for Orlynvah to bring in between $5 million and $15 million in 2026.

By deciding to wind down, Iterum joins f5 Therapeutics, Lipella Pharmaceuticals and IO Biotech, which have all also announced plans to close up shop this month.