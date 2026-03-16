Idorsia shares sink after CEO's abrupt departure

It was only nine months ago that Idorsia announced a CEO change, tapping Srishti Gupta, M.D., to take the reins as of July 2025. Now, with no explanation, Gupta is leaving the Swiss drugmaker and stepping down from its board.

Monday morning, Idorsia said Gupta and its board have "mutually agreed" that she will step down. Idorsia is searching for a new CEO, and, in the meantime, board Chairman Jean-Paul Clozel, M.D., is taking responsibility for day-to-day operations at the drugmaker.

"It has been a great honor to lead Idorsia and to work alongside such a talented and dedicated team during an important period for the company," Gupta said in a March 16 statement. "I am proud of what we achieved together in translating science into meaningful progress for patients, and I wish Idorsia and all its stakeholders every success in the future."

Gupta started in the CEO role last summer and has served on Idorsia's board since 2021.

Idorsia markets insomnia treatment Quviviq and hypertension treatment Tryvio. Last year, the company's revenues reached (PDF) 221 million Swiss francs ($265 million), nearly double the company's total from the prior year. Idorsia also dramatically shrank its operating loss during the period, from 232 million Swiss francs in 2024 to 33 million francs in 2025.

In its pipeline, Idorsia is investigating lucerastat, a potential oral therapy for patients with Fabry disease, and multiple potential first-in-class immunology candidates. The company also touts druglike synthetic glycan vaccine technology among the projects in its R&D fold.

Last year, Idorsia cut nearly 200 jobs, according to its full-year results announcement from last month. The company ended the year with 487 full-time employees.

Idorsia's share price fell more than 10% Monday morning in the wake of the management change announcement.