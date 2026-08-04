Fiercest Women in Life Sciences 2026: Nominations open now

Nominations are now open for the 2026 Fiercest Women in Life Sciences.

Each year, this special report spotlights women moving the needle across pharma, biotech, medtech, academia, venture capital and other pockets of the life sciences.

What earns someone a spot varies. Maybe it's a scientific breakthrough, a new treatment that's changing outcomes or a technology that didn't exist until they built it. Maybe it's a company they grew from nothing or a strategic call that redirected an organization's future. Some nominees stand out for the people they've brought up behind them. Others are recognized simply because their industry looks different, and better, for their having been in it.

These nominees' influence may span clinical research, dealmaking, commercialization, regulatory strategy or efforts to build stronger and more inclusive workplaces. What matters most is the impact of their work.

Use the form below or submit a nomination here. Nominations will remain open through 11:59 p.m. ET on Friday, Sept. 18.

A few reminders before submitting:

Past honorees are not eligible to make the list again.

Multiple nominations will not improve someone’s chances.

Responses to the “reason for nomination” question are limited to 300 words. Only the first 300 words of longer responses will be considered.

We expect to receive hundreds of nominations, so the strongest submissions will clearly and directly explain what the nominee has accomplished, why her work stands out and what impact she has made.

The 2026 Fiercest Women in Life Sciences report will be published in November. In the meantime, explore the 2025, 2024 and 2023 lists for inspiration and guidance.