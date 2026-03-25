FDA approves Denali's Hunter syndrome drug, handing rare disease community a win

The FDA has approved Denali Therapeutics’ enzyme replacement therapy for a genetic lysosomal storage disease after a string of high-profile rejections for rare disease candidates.

In approving Denali’s tividenofusp alfa, now known as Avlayah, the FDA has greenlit the first treatment for Hunter syndrome that can address the condition’s pernicious cognitive symptoms.

“Avlayah is the first product approved to address neurologic complications of Hunter syndrome,” Tracy Beth Høeg, M.D., Ph.D., acting director of the FDA’s Center for Drug Evaluation and Research (CDER), said in a March 25 release. “This accelerated approval was based on a surrogate endpoint: reduction of cerebrospinal fluid heparan sulfate, which the review team determined was reasonably likely to predict Avlayah’s clinical benefit.”

Denali’s success follows the rejection of another Hunter syndrome candidate, a gene therapy from Regenxbio. When turning down Regenxbio’s RGX-121 in February, the FDA cited issues with the clinical trial’s ability to properly define the patient population, the use of a natural history control arm and the use of a single form of heparan sulfate as a surrogate endpoint.

At the time, analysts predicted that Denali had a better chance than Regenxbio because tivi was reviewed by CDER rather than the Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research (CBER). CBER’s outgoing leader, Vinay Prasad, M.D., has sparked controversy for dismissing surrogate endpoints and demanding placebo-controlled trials, even in rare diseases with small patient populations.

Additionally, Denali measured more forms of heparan sulfate than just the one assessed by Regenxbio, and included longer-term data in its submission to the FDA, Jefferies analysts noted in early March.

But Regenxbio’s rejection did still raise concerns about whether the FDA would accept heparan sulfate as a surrogate biomarker, even as the expert community considered it acceptable for accelerated approval. Avlayah’s approval may help end that debate, analysts from Leerink Partners said in a March 25 note.

“The fact that we are seeing this FDA accept [heparan sulfate] as a surrogate endpoint is highly encouraging,” the analysts wrote, noting that Avlayah’s label specifically cites levels of heparan sulfate in cerebrospinal fluid as the basis for accelerated approval.

The FDA’s recent rejections of rare disease candidates, including candidates from Disc Medicine and Capricor Therapeutics, among others, have drawn widespread condemnation. Biotech CEOs, physicians and patient advocates alike have all criticized the agency’s actions, and Wisconsin Sen. Ron Johnson, a Republican, has pledged to investigate the FDA’s “bureaucratic idiocy.”

Earlier this month, activists from the National MPS Society and other patient advocacy organizations staged a mock funeral outside the FDA to protest the regulator. Hunter syndrome is a type of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS). Now, the organization is celebrating.

“This approval affirms that when strong science and advocacy come together, meaningful change, continued progress and hope are possible for individuals living with MPS and other rare diseases who are waiting for treatments,” Terri Klein, president and CEO of the National MPS Society, said in Denali’s March 25 release.

Denali itself faced a delay from the FDA in securing tivi’s approval, with the decision deadline pushed back from Jan. 5 to April 5. Now, the company is set to commercialize its first-ever approved medicine, Denali CEO Ryan Watts, Ph.D., told Fierce last week. “We're ready to launch immediately,” he said.

Avlayah should be available in the U.S. two weeks from today at a list price of $5,200 per 150 milligram single-use vial, a Denali spokesperson told Fierce on March 25. Like other enzyme replacement therapies, the exact costs for each patient will vary based on body weight.

“Denali is providing a comprehensive suite of access and affordability programs, including co-pay assistance, to help ensure eligible patients can receive Avlayah,” the spokesperson added. “The Denali Copay Program is designed to help eligible commercially insured patients reduce their out-of-pocket costs for this medicine.”

Hunter syndrome, or MPS II, is characterized by a deficiency of the enzyme iduronate-2-sulfatase (IDS). IDS is needed to break down large sugars, and without it, the sugars build up to toxic levels. Existing enzyme replacement therapies for Hunter syndrome are unable to penetrate into the brain, leaving them unable to prevent cognitive decline.

“About 70% of patients have the severe neurological form” of the disease, with a lifespan of about 15 years, Watts told Fierce last week in advance of the approval announcement. “It's been 20 years since the Hunter syndrome community has seen any new options.”

The key data that secured approval came from an open-label phase 1/2 trial that enrolled 47 patients. Avlayah normalized levels of heparan sulfate, the key biomarker, Watts said, and also reduced levels of a marker of neuronal injury.

“In addition to that, patients either maintain or gain skills in terms of behavior, cognition and hearing,” Watts added. “We're confident in the data. We're confident in what we're seeing.”

Hunter syndrome’s neurological symptoms “have been one of the most challenging and persistent medical needs for the community” for many years, Joseph Muenzer, M.D., Ph.D., a pediatrician and MPS expert at the University of North Carolina who led Avlayah’s pivotal trial, said in Denali's release. “Avlayah will substantially change how we treat patients and has the potential to become a new standard of care.”

Avlayah’s approval also came with a rare pediatric disease priority review voucher, Denali said in the release, a program that has just recently been reauthorized by Congress.

The approval serves as further proof that Denali’s signature technology, a shuttle meant to deliver medicines across the blood-brain barrier, is the real deal, Watts explained.

“Getting large molecules across the blood-brain barrier has been a long-standing challenge in biotech, and something I've worked on now for multiple decades,” Watts said. “We believe we've solved it.”

Denali has five clinical programs using its technology, including programs for Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease and another MPS known as Sanfilippo syndrome type A.

Denali’s approach is to hijack a system that transports iron into the brain, a tactic also being taken by multiple competitors. Korsana Biosciences emerged from stealth just last month with a similar plan to use transferrin receptors to slip Alzheimer’s drugs into the brain, while Roche and AbbVie are also invested in the area.

But Watts thinks Denali’s transport vehicle stands out from the competition, as it can shuttle multiple different kinds of therapeutics across the blood-brain barrier. This includes enzymes, as with Avlayah, but also oligonucleotides and antibodies, he said.

“The goal is to not just be first, but to be the best,” Watts said.

Editor's note: This story was updated at 4:00 p.m. ET with additional information on Avlayah's pricing and availability.