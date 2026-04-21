Pfizer's strategy head Andrew Baum to step down following brief tenure: reports

Pfizer’s chief strategist Andrew Baum, M.D., is leaving his post two years after pivoting from a career-long tenure as a biopharma equity research analyst to join the New York drugmaker.

Baum is transitioning from his role as Pfizer’s chief strategy and innovation officer to serve as a senior strategic advisor to the company’s CEO Albert Bourla, Ph.D., before splitting from the company altogether by the end of this year, Reuters reported Monday, citing a note from BMO Capital Markets.

BMO analysts described the move as “likely reflective of continued operational simplification ‌at ⁠the company rather than a major strategic shift,” Reuters reported.

Pfizer didn’t immediately respond to Fierce Pharma’s request for comment, but told Stat News that the company “regularly evaluates its operations to ensure it is best positioned to deliver on the company’s business in the near-term and beyond,” and such changes would “position Pfizer to move faster, make clearer decisions, and advance innovation across the enterprise.”

Baum will also advise others on Pfizer’s executive team in addition to Bourla, according to Stat.

In 2024, Baum pivoted from following Pfizer in an analyst capacity as the head of global healthcare and managing director for equity research at Citi to having his own seat at the table. At the time, Bourla praised his “rare profile that combines deep clinical and scientific knowledge with strong financial expertise,” voicing confidence that Baum would bring “fresh strategic insights into the company’s business and portfolio.”

When Baum joined, Pfizer was coming off of a flush of COVID-related growth and had worked up a $4 billion cost-realignment program to carry it through 2024. Uncertainties from its COVID products and vaccine franchise still remain today, as the company pulled $62.6 billion in 2025 sales, a $1 billion decline from the previous year’s revenue.

Still, under Baum’s strategic leadership, Pfizer has taken steps to set itself up for longer-term growth. The New York pharma won out in an unexpected bidding war with Novo Nordisk to claim obesity biotech Metsera for $10 billion. Metsera’s metabolic drug candidates solidify Pfizer’s spot in the unfolding obesity market, an area in which the company’s internal prospects hadn’t quite worked out.

Pfizer had turned to the analyst side of the industry at a time when many of its Big Pharma peers were filling out their own executive teams with seasoned market researchers.

Novartis plucked longtime Sanford Bernstein analyst Ronny Gal, Ph.D., to head up its strategy and growth arm in 2022, with CEO Vas Narasimhan touting the benefits of an “independent view” that’s separate from the commercial and R&D teams.

More recently, Bristol Myers Squibb chose physician-turned-analyst Chris Shibutani, M.D., to serve as its own chief strategy officer to direct the company’s approach to external partnerships and institutional collaborations. Shibutani, like Gal and Baum, holds decades of experience as an industry financial analyst, with a resume that includes senior titles at Goldman Sachs and TD Cowen.