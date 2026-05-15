Partner Content

What a Strategic Partnership Looks Like in Practice: Inside the Takeda–Basil Collaboration That Delivered Tenfold Enrollment

By Kate Woda May 15, 2026 3:00pm
webcast Partnerships with Sites Multimedia Partner Content

This case study highlights how Basil Clinical Research and Takeda’s first-time partnership became the top global recruiter, exceeding enrollment goals by tenfold through proactive assessments, early collaboration, and inclusive design. Learn how Takeda’s shift from transactional to strategic, long-term partnerships made this success possible.
 

  • Identifying and partnering with high potential sites
  • Incorporating site feedback and early collaboration to improve trial execution
  • Building trust and fostering long-term site relationships
  • Key actions that led to exceptional enrollment and trial efficiency

Speakers:
Brandon Doyle, MBA Associate Director, Study Site Engagement, Takeda 
Mark Rapp, MD Principal Investigator, Basil Clinical Research

To learn more about Partnerships with Sites, please visit partnershipswithsites.com. 

webcast Partnerships with Sites Multimedia Partner Content