What a Strategic Partnership Looks Like in Practice: Inside the Takeda–Basil Collaboration That Delivered Tenfold Enrollment

This case study highlights how Basil Clinical Research and Takeda’s first-time partnership became the top global recruiter, exceeding enrollment goals by tenfold through proactive assessments, early collaboration, and inclusive design. Learn how Takeda’s shift from transactional to strategic, long-term partnerships made this success possible.



Identifying and partnering with high potential sites

Incorporating site feedback and early collaboration to improve trial execution

Building trust and fostering long-term site relationships

Key actions that led to exceptional enrollment and trial efficiency

Speakers:

Brandon Doyle, MBA Associate Director, Study Site Engagement, Takeda

Mark Rapp, MD Principal Investigator, Basil Clinical Research

To learn more about Partnerships with Sites, please visit partnershipswithsites.com.