Utilizing AI to Facilitate Combination Product Development

In this panel discussion from the 2025 PODD: Partnership Opportunities in Drug Delivery Conference, pharma executives discuss specific examples of AI/ML usage by pharma companies through the combination product development process from iteration to commercialization as well as a discussion on how this field will evolve in the coming years.
To learn more about the PODD Conference, please visit PODDConference.com.
In this panel discussion from the 2025 PODD: Partnership Opportunities in Drug Delivery Conference, pharma executives discuss specific examples of AI/ML usage by pharma companies through the combination product development process from iteration to commercialization as well as a discussion on how this field will evolve in the coming years.