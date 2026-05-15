Partner Content

Using Digital Technologies to Enhance Patient Experience and Better Manage Supply Chain

By Andrew Goldstein May 15, 2026 4:13pm
webcast PODD Multimedia Partner Content

 

In this panel discussion from the 2025 PODD: Partnership Opportunities in Drug Delivery Conference, pharma executives and drug delivery experts address: 

  • Integrating connectivity into drug delivery devices as a way to improve patient engagement and adherence
  • How pharma can use drug delivery device data with predictive analytics to forecast demand and optimize production
  • Enabling patient-centric design and innovation by analyzing device usage data


To learn more about the PODD Conference, please visit PODDConference.com.

webcast PODD Multimedia Partner Content