Using Digital Technologies to Enhance Patient Experience and Better Manage Supply Chain

In this panel discussion from the 2025 PODD: Partnership Opportunities in Drug Delivery Conference, pharma executives and drug delivery experts address:

Integrating connectivity into drug delivery devices as a way to improve patient engagement and adherence

How pharma can use drug delivery device data with predictive analytics to forecast demand and optimize production

Enabling patient-centric design and innovation by analyzing device usage data



To learn more about the PODD Conference, please visit PODDConference.com.