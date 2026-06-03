Unlocking Unstructured Data with AI for Optimized Protocol Development

In this podcast, Mike Eckrote, SVP, Strategic Solutions at Advarra, talks about how artificial intelligence is being used to pull insights out of structured and unstructured data sources to help sponsors avoid protocol amendments and delays.

More specifically, Mike discusses:



How Advarra is leveraging past IRB data sources to identify common causes of site burden, study delays and amendments

What questions sponsors should be asking of AI vendors, to pick the correct partner

How sponsors have responded to the insights surfaced by this technology

Why sponsors must adapt to a flexibility mindset in order to truly make changes with downstream impact