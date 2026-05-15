Partner Content

Ensuring Sustainability Throughout Drug and Device Development

By Andrew Goldstein May 15, 2026 4:06pm
webcast PODD Multimedia Partner Content

 

In this panel discussion from the 2025 PODD: Partnership Opportunities in Drug Delivery Conference, pharma executives and drug delivery experts address how the biopharma and drug delivery industries actively move to embed sustainability into core principles, products and processes. Specifically:

  • How pharma and suppliers can improve sustainability
  • Creating designs with lower carbon footprints relative to fabrication and materials
  • Circular recycling models


To learn more about the PODD Conference, please visit PODDConference.com.

webcast PODD Multimedia Partner Content