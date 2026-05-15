Ensuring Sustainability Throughout Drug and Device Development

In this panel discussion from the 2025 PODD: Partnership Opportunities in Drug Delivery Conference, pharma executives and drug delivery experts address how the biopharma and drug delivery industries actively move to embed sustainability into core principles, products and processes. Specifically:

How pharma and suppliers can improve sustainability

Creating designs with lower carbon footprints relative to fabrication and materials

Circular recycling models



To learn more about the PODD Conference, please visit PODDConference.com.