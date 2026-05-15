Partner Content

Eli Lilly on Site Enablement: Co-Designing Solutions with Sites

By Kate Woda May 15, 2026 2:57pm
webcast Partnerships with Sites Multimedia Partner Content

A case study highlighting how Eli Lilly partnered with clinical sites to co-design practical, site-centric solutions that enhanced trial execution and operational efficiency.

Fireside Guest: Shafaat Ali Khan, Clinical Research Lead (CRL) Director – Investigator Engagement, Eli Lilly & Co
Moderator: Jyoti Angal, PhD, Director, Clinical Research, Avera McKennan Hospital & University Health Center

webcast Partnerships with Sites Multimedia Partner Content