Eli Lilly on Site Enablement: Co-Designing Solutions with Sites

A case study highlighting how Eli Lilly partnered with clinical sites to co-design practical, site-centric solutions that enhanced trial execution and operational efficiency.



Fireside Guest: Shafaat Ali Khan, Clinical Research Lead (CRL) Director – Investigator Engagement, Eli Lilly & Co

Moderator: Jyoti Angal, PhD, Director, Clinical Research, Avera McKennan Hospital & University Health Center