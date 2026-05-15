Building Trust-Driven Partnerships: AstraZeneca’s Concierge Approach to Accelerating Site Activation and Enrollment

AstraZeneca’s US Site Engagement Leads will share how they are reimagining sponsor-site relationships through a trust-first, high-engagement operating model that emphasizes flexibility, responsiveness, and co-creation. This session will showcase how their embedded approach to collaboration has enabled faster site activation, stronger recruitment performance, and improved data delivery—backed by real metrics and lessons learned from a three-year initiative. Key topics include:



How continuous site feedback loops and flexibility with SOPs improved startup timelines

Metrics from a recent study showing impact: 30% faster budget negotiations, 27% reduced activation times, 68% of recruitment from 42% of sites

Tools and tactics used to build consistency, transparency, and trust across studies

Lessons learned and how the program has scaled globally

Speakers:

Shannon Edwards, Site Engagement Lead, AstraZeneca

Tina Nghiem, Site Engagement Lead, AstraZeneca

To learn more about Partnerships with Sites, please visit partnershipswithsites.com.