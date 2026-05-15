Bridging Access Gaps: Sponsor-Led Enablement of Research-Naïve Sites to Expand Patient Reach

Tapping into research-naïve sites offers a strategic opportunity to expand patient access. That’s exactly what Endo did when faced with challenges activating sites for their orthopedic study. This case study shares how Endo enabled a new site through hands-on mentorship, infrastructure support, and trust-building— resulting in sustainable partnerships and broader patient reach.



How naïve sites can help address access and enrollment bottlenecks

How to support inexperienced sites with the right sponsor-led infrastructure

What it takes to shift internal expectations and foster lasting site partnerships

Speakers:

Carrie Lewis, Executive Director Clinical Program Optimization, Endo

Suzy Montayne, Site Relationship Manager, Endo

Terry Oehler, DPM Founder & CEO, Colorado Clinical Research

To learn more about the Partnerships with Sites Conference, please visit partnershipswithsites.com