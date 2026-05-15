Achieving Effective Manufacturing Scaleup for Clinical and Commercial Success

Manufacturing scaleup is a key hurdle in enabling the efficacy of new device technologies. Often this requires a mix of internal and external manufacturing and implementing a commercial control strategy across partners.



In this panel discussion from the 2025 PODD: Partnership Opportunities in Drug Delivery Conference, pharma and CDMO executives discuss effective partnering between pharma and manufacturing as well as growing pains and lessons learned in scaling.



To learn more about the PODD Conference, please visit PODDConference.com.