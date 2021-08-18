Zimmer Biomet rounds out surgical robot lineup with FDA-cleared Rosa Hip system

Since making its first foray into the robotic surgery arena half a decade ago, Zimmer Biomet has been slowly but surely building out its line of surgical robot systems to guide surgeons through operations on practically every part of the body.

The latest addition to the FDA-cleared family? Rosa Hip, which, as the name suggests, provides physical guidance and data-driven insights to help surgeons complete direct anterior hip replacements, a minimally invasive approach to total replacement procedures.

The system can be used throughout the entire procedure. Before the operation begins, Rosa Hip’s ONE Planner software assesses patient X-rays to help surgeons map out their operative plans in about five minutes.

During the operation, that plan is saved on the Rosa Hip system’s screen, which also displays real-time fluoroscopy images—used to automatically calculate leg length, cup orientation and offset—and provides robotic assistance, ensuring the proper orientation of hip replacement components.

“Even surgeons who are new to robotic-assisted surgery can easily tailor Rosa Hip to adapt to their own workflow,” said Atul Kamath, director of the Cleveland Clinic’s Center for Hip Preservation and a Rosa Hip developer surgeon. “By reducing the intra-operative variability and inconsistency, this new technology has the potential to give surgeons and their patients greater confidence in seeking value in contemporary total hip replacement.”

Rosa Hip also integrates into Zimmer Biomet’s ZBEdge platform, which aims to generate more comprehensive insights into a patient’s progress throughout the surgery and recovery process.

The platform compiles information gathered by the Rosa Hip system throughout a hip replacement procedure and remote monitoring data collected by the Apple Watch-connected mymobility app both before and after the operation. That information is then analyzed by Zimmer Biomet’s OrthoIntel algorithms, which produce interactive reports that demonstrate how variables like mobility, heart rate and more impact patient outcomes.

The newly FDA-cleared hip replacement system is the fourth addition to Zimmer Biomet’s Rosa line of robotic surgery systems. It’s preceded by separate systems for total and partial knee arthroplasty, as well as the Rosa ONE system for neurosurgical and spine operations.

Like Rosa Hip, each of these systems can be connected to the ZBEdge platform, which Zimmer Biomet launched only recently, in March of this year.

The Rosa family received its first FDA nod in 2019 when the agency handed down a 510(k) clearance to the surgical robot for total knee arthroplasty. That was followed by Rosa ONE’s clearance just a few months later and, more recently, a green light for Rosa Partial Knee this past April.