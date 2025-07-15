Zimmer Biomet inks $177M deal for Monogram and its hands-free orthopedic robot

Zimmer Biomet inked a $177 million deal to purchase Monogram Technologies, developer of a hands-free robotic surgery system for performing total knee replacements.

The orthopedics company plans to incorporate Monogram’s work into its Rosa robotics platform—which currently has a new knee implant system undergoing review at the FDA—while it continues to grow commercially in hip and shoulder procedures.

Earlier this year, the agency granted clearance to the Austin, Texas-based Monogram’s semi-autonomous mBôs system for total knee arthroplasty, as well as to its mPress 3D-printed, press-fit implants.

The company previously outlined plans to expand the robot’s reach into multiple orthopedic indications, while also advancing a fully autonomous version with cutting operated by foot pedal. Monogram received a green light in India to conduct a clinical trial of its hands-free robotic saw, with its first live human procedures being conducted this summer.

The artificial intelligence-powered mBôs robotic arm uses CT scans to help plan bone cuts in advance and establish instrument boundaries to avoid damage to the joint’s soft tissue. The two companies said they plan to launch the system with Zimmer Biomet’s own line of implants in early 2027.

“Monogram's technology is a major leap forward, demonstrating our commitment to becoming the boldest and broadest innovator in surgical robotics and navigation,” Zimmer Biomet President and CEO Ivan Tornos said in a statement.

“Upon closing, our customer-centric portfolio will consist of the most comprehensive and flexible technology ecosystem to support the varying preferences of a vast array of surgeons—now and into the future,” Tornos added. “With Monogram's proprietary technology, Zimmer Biomet has the potential to become the first company to deliver fully autonomous capabilities and redefine both the standard of care and the future of orthopedic surgery.”

The deal, expected to be finalized by the end of this year, will see Zimmer Biomet acquire all outstanding shares of Monogram stock for an upfront cash payment of $4.04 per share, with up to an extra $12.37 per share tied to regulatory and commercial milestones through 2030. Accounting for debt and cash-on-hand, the transaction’s enterprise value totals $168 million.

“Since our inception, we have been singularly focused on advancing orthopedic robotics with technology designed to safely, efficiently and accurately support surgeons with total knee arthroplasty,” said Monogram CEO Benjamin Sexson. “We are thrilled by the opportunity to add our technology to Zimmer Biomet's leading portfolio of surgical robotics, navigation solutions and trusted implants and to benefit from their deep industry expertise and global scale.”