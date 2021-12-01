Who's fierce in medtech? Submit your nominations now for 2021's Fierce 15

As we begin to enter the third year of the COVID-19 pandemic (yes, the third), there’s still work to be done and evermore opportunities for medtech companies to make substantial differences in every field of healthcare.

In the past 12 months since we last collected nominations for our annual list of the Fierce 15, we’ve seen new coronavirus tests hit store shelves by the millions and nearly 8 billion vaccine doses make their way into arms everywhere. These are massive achievements, with impacts ranging from the interpersonal to the international—tools capable of moving families and mobilizing governments.

A number of 2020’s winners demonstrated their ability to pivot their work and meet a rising threat. This year’s class will help define the new normal going forward.

The recent rise of the omicron variant has reminded us all that we’re not out of the woods yet, and many will continue to bear the long-haul symptoms of COVID-19 for years. Meanwhile, far too many communities in the U.S. and worldwide remain underserved and unprotected, not just when it comes to the spread of infectious diseases but also in their access to effective care for cancer, heart disease, diabetes, chronic pain and other maladies.

Technology in all its forms has made numerous promises—to connect people with doctors where there are none, to spot sickness before it grows or to guide patients to better health every day—but which companies will deliver?

We're asking for your help as we search for Fierce Medtech’s next Fierce 15. Submissions are open for innovative, private startups and companies from across the globe regardless of whether they’re currently working to fight COVID-19. Please submit your nominations—outlining why you think they’re the fiercest in the field—using the form below before 6 p.m. ET on Friday, Jan. 14, 2022.