White House says tariffs on Canada, Mexico and China to begin Feb. 1

The White House confirmed Friday that it plans to install 25% tariffs on goods from Canada and Mexico—effective Feb. 1—that may complicate the supply chains for many U.S. medtech manufacturers.

When asked about a Friday report from Reuters that stated a start date of March 1, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said during her briefing that the story was wrong—instead, they would be enacted within 24 hours.

The measures, which also include a long-expected 10% levy on trade from China, are being handed down in response to illicit fentanyl being smuggled across U.S. borders, Leavitt said. “These are promises made and promises kept by the president,” she added.

Leavitt did not offer any details about possible exemptions, such as for medically necessary items and other healthcare hardware, and said the full duties will be published Saturday. Analysts have estimated that about 75% of medical devices marketed within the U.S. are made outside of the country, with China and Mexico being top producers.

Canada, meanwhile, is also a major importer of medical devices from the U.S. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Friday the country would respond immediately if tariffs take effect, according to Reuters.

Last week, Intuitive Surgical disclosed during its earnings call that a “significant portion” of the company’s instruments are manufactured in Mexico. “We are internally evaluating what the impact of any potential tariff might be and therefore, how we might respond,” Chief Financial Officer Jamie Samath told investors Jan. 23. “So stay tuned, is what I'd say.”

Medtech CEOs have been addressing the possibility since the election last fall, when Donald Trump as president-elect floated a blanket 10% to 20% tariff against all imports from China. At the time, several executives told investors their exposure might be limited given that they had spent years working to diversify their supply chain and had sought local manufacturing for local markets.

Trump had also proposed 25% tariffs against certain medical devices during his first term, including pacemakers, orthopedic implants and other tech from China.

More recently, Trump has used the threat of tariffs as a bargaining tool. Earlier this month, the White House said it would implement 25% tariffs against Colombia if it did not agree to accept military flights of deported migrants. The country later agreed to the terms, according to CNN.