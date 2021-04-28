Virtual physical therapy provider Kaia Health nets $75M to expand at-home workouts

Kaia Health reported that its business grew 600% over the past year as in-person physical therapy hit a pandemic wall. Now, it’s raised $75 million in new venture capital money to keep moving.

The Munich- and New York-based company’s series C round, led by an unnamed equity fund, brings its total funding up to $125 million. The new money's pledged to extend its musculoskeletal and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) coaching apps across the U.S. and Europe.

As of now, the company says at least 60 million people worldwide have access to its digital platforms, with more than 450,000 treated through agreements with employers, providers and health plans.

This includes virtual physical therapy with real-time feedback on exercises. The app uses computer vision to track the body’s movements by employing the camera on patients’ smartphones or tablets and offers tips on posture and form.

RELATED: Back pain app developer Kaia Health nets $10M in series A round

A previous clinical study also showed these at-home exercises could help address the physical and psychological factors of COPD by providing videos of individually tailored cardiovascular and muscle workouts, plus audio-based relaxation routines to help manage anxiety and depression.

In February, Kaia launched a new musculoskeletal-focused product line with case review services, triage algorithms and interoperability with certain healthcare providers’ networks—while expanding coverage to pain in the back, neck, hip, knee, shoulder, hand, wrist, foot and ankle. This includes care for chronic and acute conditions as well as exercises for people to complete ahead of a planned surgical procedure.

Besides the unidentified fund that led the series C, Kaia also gathered support from previous backers Optum Ventures, Eurazeo, capital300, Balderton Capital, Heartcore Capital, Symphony Ventures and A Round Capital.