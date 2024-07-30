Verily to relocate its HQ from San Francisco to Dallas

Verily is leaving California for Texan climes. After previously establishing an outpost in Dallas in late 2021, Google’s life science-focused sister company will now move its corporate headquarters to the Lone Star State from South San Francisco.

In a post on LinkedIn, Verily said relocating its leadership to the central U.S. would help bridge its east and west coast operations—which it also aims to keep. The company said it plans to continue investing in and expanding its presence in Silicon Valley—currently home to about 500 employees—as well as at its other North American hubs in Boston, Raleigh and outside Toronto.

While Verily’s careers page described its trio of locations in the Bay Area as “anchored in the epicenter of biotech,” it also pitched its Dallas office as “business-friendly and full of opportunities,” with North Texas being “well-positioned to be a market leader in the convergence of healthcare and technology for years to come.”

According to a report from the San Francisco Chronicle—titled “Another Bay Area tech company plans to move headquarters to Texas”—no layoffs are expected to be tied to the move.

Verily previously slimmed down its operations over the course of 2023, cutting at least 15% of its staff and shuttering some of its work in medical device development—with the goal of collating its multiple business lines into a centralized focus on precision healthcare.

Meanwhile, The Dallas Morning News said the choice “marks another step in North Texas’ transformation into one of the country’s premier biotech hubs.”

The paper said principal operations will convene in Verily’s lakeside offices in the Cypress Waters area, near DFW International Airport, which has grown to number more than 60 workers after nearly three years.

Verily’s corporate exit from the City by the Bay follows the same eastward routes taken by other healthcare and tech players.

Oracle announced in April that it will pull up stakes and establish its world headquarters at a new campus in Nashville, Tennessee, after previously moving from Silicon Valley to Austin, Texas in 2020. Before that, the pharmaceutical distributor McKesson relocated its HQ from San Francisco to the Dallas-Fort Worth area satellite Irving back in 2019.

More recently, Dallas was chosen in late 2023 to be the home of one of three new biotech research hubs for the government’s nascent Advanced Research Projects Agency for Health, also known as ARPA-H.