Twist Bioscience launches research panel for screening COVID-19, other respiratory viruses

DNA test tube
Though not a clinical diagnostic test, the research-use only panel can be used to help screen populations for early signs of outbreak and viral transmission. (Getty Images/Andy)

Synthetic DNA manufacturer Twist Bioscience launched a new research panel focused on identifying respiratory diseases, including the novel coronavirus behind the COVID-19 pandemic.

Using a next-generation sequencing approach, the panel can detect a range of coronaviruses as well as rhinoviruses, adenoviruses, enteroviruses, respiratory syncytial virus and different strains of influenza in one sample—29 common human respiratory viruses in all.

“The symptoms of COVID-19 are extremely varied, in many cases mimicking a number of other common illnesses including influenza, adenovirus infections or even the common cold,” said Twist’s co-founder and CEO, Emily Leproust, Ph.D. 

Webinar

De-risking the Development of Biotherapeutics Using Early Stage In Vitro Expression and Genetic Characterisation Tools

There is a high attrition rate during the development of biotherapeutics impacting the high cost of development. Early identification of the preferred expression host for manufacturing, along with lead candidate screening and material supply can help to reduce both attrition rates and cost.

“By offering a comprehensive respiratory panel with the ability to detect and characterize a wide range of viruses, this assay provides an important tool that fits within multiple workflows to appropriately identify and research the underlying virus causing the infection or co-infection,” Leproust said. 

RELATED: Twist Bioscience secures $140M plus a slew of new DNA partnerships

Though not a clinical diagnostic test itself, the research use only panel can be used to help “surveil populations for early signs of outbreak, viral transmission and evolution to enhance public health response,” she added, including both DNA- and RNA-based viruses in one kit.

Earlier this month, Twist expanded its offering of synthetic SARS-CoV-2 RNA controls used to help develop and validate coronavirus diagnostic tests. These include four new variants of the novel coronavirus’s genetic material, including mutations seen in different geographic regions.

Read more on
COVID-19 DNA sequencing synthetic DNA infectious respiratory diseases Twist Bioscience coronavirus

Suggested Articles

LabCorp
CRO

Covance links up COVID-19 trial tool to help research return

LabCorp’s CRO unit Covance has updated its Xcellerate platform to seek out as well as help restore and continue ongoing trials hit by the pandemic.

by Ben Adams
Abbott sign
MedTech

Abbott, Tandem finalize course to integrate diabetes tech

Abbott and Tandem Diabetes Care have finalized long-running plans to combine their diabetes offerings.

by Conor Hale
Hand reaching into or pulling out of cash register
Biotech

After its $2B Gilead pact, Goldfinch Bio nabs a cool $100M

Still flying high from its major biobucks pact with Gilead, kidney disease biotech Goldfinch Bio has followed up with a $100 million funding round.

by Ben Adams