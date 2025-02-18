Trump administration layoffs hit FDA's device center

The FDA and its Center for Devices and Radiological Health (CDRH) were among several health-focused agencies caught in sweeping layoffs over the weekend as the Trump administration seeks to cut so-called probationary employees across the U.S. government.

It’s currently unclear how many staff at the FDA have been affected—alongside estimates of thousands of dismissals spanning scientists at the National Institutes of Health (NIH), public health officials at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and others at branches across the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS)—in what has been dubbed by workers as the Valentine’s Day massacre.

Probationary employees include many new hires in their first one to two years of civil service, as well as some longer-term staff who may have recently moved into a new position; they typically have fewer legal protections than other federal workers against being fired without cause.

According to CBS News, many received virtually identical letters Saturday night criticizing their performance, though several reported being told by managers that their performance was not an issue. At the FDA, the layoffs have included staff within user-fee-funded activities, such as reviewing medical products for clearance and approval.

Related Judge puts nationwide hold on NIH grant change after universities sue

At the CDRH specifically, with its more than 2,000 employees, the cuts have reduced teams tasked with regulating artificial intelligence and digital health programs, according to Stat, despite rapid advancements in the field. This includes AI researchers and Ph.D.-level employees that assist in evaluating imaging devices.

In a Feb. 16 post on Bluesky, former FDA Commissioner Robert Califf, M.D., said, “I am grieving for the many talented & dedicated FDA employees who have been mistreated & those left to do the work of protecting public health. Also for those who will be harmed by this among patients and the public.”

“Those who are complicit in their silence will be judged harshly by history,” added Califf, who stepped down as head of the agency in January at the start of the Trump administration.

Other recent FDA departures have included its drug center chief, Patrizia Cavazzoni, M.D., as well as the director of the AI-focused Digital Health Center of Excellence, Troy Tazbaz. Elsewhere, Renee Wegrzyn, Ph.D., the head of the Advanced Research Projects Agency for Health, also known as ARPA-H, was let go by the HHS—while two senior officials at the NIH, Principal Deputy Director Lawrence Tabak and Deputy Director of Extramural Research Michael Lauer, have also left their roles.