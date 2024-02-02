'The Top Line': Navigating the future of medical AI

While generative AI has dominated the spotlight in the past year, machine learning programs have already been significantly impacting patients and physicians for several years. The question now arises: how will the emergence of programs like ChatGPT, coupled with increasing calls to scrutinize their safety, influence the adoption of new AI programs and diagnostics in healthcare?

This week on “The Top Line,” Fierce’s Conor Hale interviews Peter Shen, the North American head of digital health at Siemens Healthineers, to explore what developers and regulators can do to ensure transparency in medical AI. He also dives into how the field could potentially benefit from a 21st-century update to the Hippocratic Oath.

