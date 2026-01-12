Thermo Fisher Scientific teams up with Nvidia, TetraScience for next-gen AI workflow projects

Thermo Fisher Scientific is starting 2026's J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference with a bang, announcing two new deals with an artificial intelligence bent.

First up is its deal with tech supergiant Nvidia, which focuses on building out Thermo Fisher’s autonomous laboratory infrastructure, with the ultimate goal to speed up and produce more accurate discovery projects.

Under the deal—financials of which were not disclosed—Thermo Fisher will tap several of Nvidia’s tech products. This includes its Nvidia DGX Spark desktop supercomputer, which will be used in an effort to create autonomous lab workflows.

The goal, to hear Nvidia tell it, is to provide “a seamless computing fabric from the laboratory edge to the cloud for high-throughput experiment management,” according to a Jan. 12 release timed to coincide with the start of JPM.

“Artificial intelligence coupled with laboratory automation will transform how scientific work is performed,” said Gianluca Pettitti, executive vice president of Thermo Fisher Scientific, in the release.

“By combining Thermo Fisher’s leadership in laboratory technologies with Nvidia’s AI solutions, we can help customers work faster, improve accuracy and get more value out of each experiment, ultimately accelerating discoveries that can have significant human impact," Pettitti continued.

In a separate deal that also dovetailed with the start of JPM, TetraScience said it will be integrating Thermo Fisher's instrumentation and informatics products “to further unlock the value of scientific data at scale,” according to a Monday release.

The companies said in a dual statement that this integration “will focus on high-value scientific workflows at select global biopharmaceutical organizations.” The collaboration will also home in on “joint efforts to bring integrated solutions to customers across biopharmaceutical R&D and manufacturing.”