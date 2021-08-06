Telehealth provider Cadence debuts with $41M to bring hospital care home

With the emergency of the COVID-19 pandemic illustrating telehealth's benefits, a new company called Cadence hopes to keep hospitals moving to the beat of the same drum.

The remote care startup is putting forward a platform aimed at managing chronic conditions at home and at scale. After forming just nine months ago, it’s debuting with $41 million to kick off its efforts.

That includes series A funding from General Catalyst, Thrive Capital and Martin Ventures as well as from Rubicon Founders’ Adam Boehler, a former Trump administration official, and Chelsea Clinton, through her venture capital firm Metrodora Ventures.

The company’s system is designed to collect vital sign and wellness data and incorporate patients’ medical histories to provide personalized responses to their daily needs.

This can include helping patients with heart failure or high blood pressure stick to their drug regimens, assisting people with Type 2 diabetes in controlling their blood sugar or tracking exacerbations of symptoms in chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

“With care expanding outside of the hospital and into the home, Cadence is assuring the management of chronic conditions is a simple, empowering, everyday event for our patients,” said co-founder and CEO Chris Altchek, who previously co-founded internet media company Mic.

Alongside the launch, Cadence inked a partnership with Tennessee-based physician support company LifePoint Health, which ultimately aims to connect the startup’s remote monitoring and care platform with more than 100,000 patients through its customers.

That program will begin with a focus on boosting adherence to guideline-directed heart failure therapies within a single market area before expanding its reach. Lifepoint also provides billing support, practice management and regulatory compliance services to healthcare providers.