Tele-testing tech provider ixlayer raises $75M to scale up health screenings

The health-tech company ixlayer has raised $75 million to support its telehealth platform for connecting laboratory diagnostics with the people who need them on a large scale.

The cloud data provider aims to deploy the digital infrastructure necessary for providers, payors and government partners to collaborate, roll out and administer tests—as many expect the high use of virtual visits to continue, even in a post-COVID world.

"Our platform answers the most pressing telehealth needs in an industry grappling with scaling new products and solutions on the fly, and there is tremendous opportunity to provide higher quality care by growing these services," said Pouria Sanae, CEO of ixlayer, which offers end-to-end solutions for the security, regulatory and user-experience aspects of testing.

"When COVID-19 first began, we knew local governments, organizations and labs would struggle with the sudden volume of diagnostic testing,” Sanae said. “Fortunately, we had a ready-made product in place to drive patient engagement by making lab testing accessible from consumers' homes."

The company’s oversubscribed series A round was led by General Catalyst with additional funding from PearVC, plus backing from individuals including Signatures Capital founder Bobby Yazdani, Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi, 23andMe CEO Anne Wojcicki, MBX Capital managing partner Zeshan Muhammedi and Prologis CEO Hamid Moghadam.

"The stress test of COVID has shown us that we have persistent and serious fractures across the foundation of healthcare,” said General Catalyst managing partner Hemant Taneja.

"The team at ixlayer is building a platform to create a scalable, flexible diagnostic health testing solution,” Taneja added. “It's ambitious and with their success comes the chance of having a healthcare system that's better prepared and more resilient than before."

Since its 2018 founding, the company has organized testing platforms for the U.S. Coast Guard, the Chan Zuckerberg Biohub, Stanford University, the South Dakota hospital system Avera Health and more. Currently, its platform supports more than 1 million patients and helped to launch over 800 testing programs in 2020 alone.