Submit your nominations now for Fierce Medtech's 2023 Fierce 15

Medtech developers take on the big and the small. A company may work hard to correct a single symptom, ease a person’s condition, or better understand the biology of a particular patient—but they’ll always have their eye on how to make that succeed for ten thousand patients, or a million, or more. This brings out the industriousness in the industry.

To chase that sense of scale takes strong tools. This can be hardware that offers steps toward cures, AI programs that capture patterns in the noise, diagnostics that erase doubt, and ways to help others understand the hidden molecular machinery powering both life and disease. So each year we celebrate the toolmakers with our annual list of the Fierce 15.

And like every year, we’re asking for your help: Please bring us the companies you believe are the fiercest in medtech.

They can be the makers of tangible devices that connect patients and their clinicians, or developers that help enable the ideas of researchers and scientists. These companies may be small today—or they might not—but they’re always aiming to punch above their weight and deliver an outsize impact in the field of health and care.

Submissions are now open for innovative private medtech companies and startups from around the globe and in every healthcare area. Please submit your nominations, saying why you think that company deserves to be recognized as one of the fiercest, using the form below before the end of Monday, January 29, 2024. We look forward to hearing your stories. — Conor Hale