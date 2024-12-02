Submit your nominations for Fierce Medtech's Fierce 15 of 2024

Medtech is on the precipice of expanding its promise. Advancements in artificial intelligence, machine learning and other new technologies have set the stage for developers that want to reshape nearly every facet of health, care and the delivery of both. But which companies deserve the spotlight the most?

Each year, we assemble our list of marquee names in the Fierce 15—featuring the most innovative private companies and startups in the industry, and the ones we feel will have an outsized impact on their field.

And like every year, we ask for your help. Please submit in the form below the companies you feel are the fiercest in medtech.

These can be the designers of devices that touch patients’ lives directly or the makers of tools used by researchers to shape the next wonder drug. They can work in the computer lab, or the wet lab; in the exam room, or the operating room.

We’ll consider any developer from around the globe that seeks not only to make good on medtech’s promise to improve healthcare,but take it further than (most) people have thought possible. — Conor Hale