Stryker, Siemens Healthineers team up to develop stroke-treating robot

Stryker is linking up with Siemens Healthineers to develop a new robotic system aimed at treating emergencies such as strokes and aneurysms, as well as other procedures within the brain.

The two companies say the project will leverage Siemens Healthineers’ expertise in imaging and robotics, plus Stryker’s catalog of neurovascular hardware, and bring them together under a single platform.

The partnership will span the design of the robotic system, as well as the integration of access devices and any necessary implants. The pair said that providing a single toolset to clinicians could help enable faster procedures, especially in hemorrhagic cases and ischemic strokes where time is critical.

“Neurovascular diseases—primarily strokes and aneurysms—carry a massive global burden. Stroke is the second-leading cause of death and the third-leading cause of disability in adults globally,” Siemens Healthineers’ head of advanced therapies, Carsten Bertram, said in a statement. “Together, we are uniquely positioned to create an ecosystem of image-guidance, robotics and devices. ”

Siemens Healthineers previously dove into endovascular robotics with its $1.1 billion acquisition of Corindus in 2019. At that time, its system carried clearances in the U.S. and Europe in cardiovascular disease—including image-guided coronary and peripheral procedures, such as balloon angioplasties and stent placements—though expanding further into neurovascular procedures has been the company’s goal.

In 2022, its CorPath GRX robot demonstrated it could largely help seal off aneurysms under full remote control, without clinicians having to switch to a manual approach during the procedure. The system feeds coils of material into the swelling pocket within the vessel wall to help stop the flow of blood and relieve the pressure.

More recently, Stryker launched a novel device this summer aimed at simplifying neurovascular access. The AXS Lift intracranial base catheter is designed to replace the series of devices that have to be swapped out as clinicians work to reach a stroke-causing blood clot—from the initial puncture into blood vessels in the leg and groin, through its navigation up the arteries and into the base of the skull.

This year also saw Stryker put down nearly $5 billion to acquire Inari Medical and its portfolio of devices for removing blood clots outside the brain—including the treatment of deep vein thrombosis in the legs, as well as pulmonary embolisms.

“By combining our deep expertise in stroke therapy devices with the leadership of Siemens Healthineers in robotics and imaging, we aim to simplify workflows, enhance precision, and accelerate care,” said Stryker’s neurovascular president, Jim Marucci. “Together, we are taking an important step toward transforming how neurovascular procedures are performed—and ultimately, working to improve outcomes for patients worldwide.”