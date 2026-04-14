Stryker makes a buy as Avanos Medical to go private in a spate of medtech M&A deals

Stryker is picking up vascular devices maker Amplitude Vascular Systems while Avanos Medical is being taken private in a spate of medtech M&A deals announced this week.

The first deal is a note of good news for Stryker, which had been busy working through a cyberattack on it systems in March by the pro-Iran group Handala Hack in response to U.S. and Israeli military strikes..

Although financial details weren’t provided, the company said in an April 13 press release that the acquisition is subject to customary closing conditions.

The Amplitude platform uses pulsed CO₂-generated pressure waves delivered through an IVL balloon catheter that fractures calcium and optimize luminal gain, improving catheter deliverability, treatment speed and therapy efficiency.

“This acquisition represents an important step in advancing our vision to build a comprehensive peripheral vascular platform and address significant unmet clinical needs,” Kevin Lobo, Stryker’s chair and chief executive, said in the release. “Combining this innovation with Stryker’s scale and clinical expertise, we believe we can help expand treatment options for physicians and improve care for patients with calcified peripheral arterial disease.”

Related Stryker continues to bring hacked systems back online after patients delay surgeries

For the second deal, publicly traded Avanos Medical is being taken private by American Industrial Partners in an all-cash deal that values the company as an enterprise value of $1.272 billion, the company said in an April 14 press release..

Terms for the deal will give Avanos shareholders $25 per share in cash for each share of common stock they own, which is a premium of around 72% relative to the company’s closing stock price on April 13, 2026, the last full trading day prior to the announcement of the transaction.

The deal is expected to close in the second half of the year.

“Our agreement with AIP is a milestone for Avanos that reflects the strong momentum across the business,” Gary Blackford, Avanos’ chairman, said in the release. “After careful consideration alongside our independent advisors, we are confident this agreement with AIP represents the right path forward for Avanos and its stockholders.”

The company focuses on non-opioid pain management and enteral feeding solutions, including feeding tubes and related systems.