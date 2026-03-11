Stryker hit by international cyberattack linked to pro-Iran group

Stryker has fallen victim to a global cyberattack, with many of its enterprise systems having their data remotely wiped and leaving employees unable to log in to their computers and smartphones.

According to a report from Bloomberg, the pro-Iran group Handala has publicly taken credit for the incident on social media, in response to the U.S. and Israeli strikes on the country, with claims of deleting and extracting information from more than 200,000 systems.

The hack began affecting Stryker’s Microsoft-powered servers and mobile devices shortly after midnight Eastern time. The Wall Street Journal reported that employees were told to disconnect all company-issued hardware from the internet or not power it on, and to delete work profiles from smartphones. At the same time, a Handala logo began appearing on login pages.

The local West Michigan TV station, FOX 17, said that Stryker's global headquarters in Portage, located outside Kalamazoo, has been closed as a precaution, citing a sign posted on the door urging employees to stay off the company network as well as an empty parking lot.

And in Ireland, home to Stryker’s largest manufacturing hub outside the U.S. and about 5,000 employees, the Cork-based Irish Examiner reported that some medical device production systems have been shut down.

In a public statement, Stryker said it has found no indications of ransomware or malware and that it believes the incident is contained.

“Stryker has business continuity measures in place to continue to support our customers and partners,” the company wrote. “We are committed to transparency and will keep stakeholders informed as we know more.”

Globally, Stryker counts about 56,000 employees operating in 61 countries.

Following the Feb. 28 strikes on Iran and its retaliation against countries and U.S. bases across the Middle East, multiple international drugmakers have been evaluating the safety of their workforces and their supply chains.