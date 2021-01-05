Stryker acquires digital knee replacement developer OrthoSensor

Stryker has acquired OrthoSensor, a former Fierce 15 winner focused on applying digital technologies and big data to total joint replacements.

Using a set of disposable, implantable sensors and a cloud-based data collection system, OrthoSensor aims to help surgeons quantify and standardize their knee arthroplasty procedures instead of having to rely on more subjective measures.

By providing real-time data on the load and compression forces placed on the joint during an operation, surgeons can make more informed decisions on balancing the knee’s soft tissue and adjusting the implant’s placement.

“Smart devices and implants will play a big role in orthopaedics and we are excited for OrthoSensor to join Stryker as we continue to innovate and advance smart sensor technologies, including intraoperative sensors, wearables and smart implants across our joint replacement business,” said Spencer Stiles, president of Stryker’s orthopedic and spine group.

“Patient recovery will become more active as real-time measurement on key performance insights drive improved outcomes and patient satisfaction,” Stiles said.

The Florida-based company has previously maintained partnerships with Stryker as well as its orthopedics competitors Zimmer Biomet and Smith & Nephew.

Going forward, Stryker hopes to see OrthoSensor’s portfolio complement its surgical robotics workflow by feeding additional, intraoperative data back into the system alongside postoperative remote patient monitors, wearables and analytics. The deal was made for an undisclosed sum.