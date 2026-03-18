Stroke tech developer Imperative Care nets $100M financing

Stroke treatment hardware developer Imperative Care has posted a $100 million funding round to support its commercial growth and research into its upcoming robotic platform.

The former Fierce Medtech Fierce 15 winner collected convertible note financing co-led by new company backers in Elevage Medical Technologies and Perceptive Advisors. They were joined by new and returning investors at Catalio Capital Management, Longaeva Partners, Brown Advisory, Ally Bridge Group and Bain Capital Life Sciences.

As part of the financing, Elevage CEO Evan Melrose will join the company’s board of directors. Elevage was launched by Patient Square Capital in 2023.

Earlier this year, Imperative Care launched the latest catheter in its Zoom aspiration system for removing blood clots from the brain. The Zoom 4S carries an asymmetric tip like its siblings, to provide more engagement and better suction where the catheter meets the clot, while smoothly navigating through twisting blood vessels. It works with the company’s large-bore intracranial access and continuous suction systems, designed to quickly provide direct aspiration on the first pass.

And, last September, it obtained an FDA clearance for its Symphony large-bore vacuum system for attacking pulmonary embolisms. Imperative Care said its products have been used commercially in more than 78,000 procedures.

Meanwhile, Imperative Care’s Telos Health unit has been developing a robotic endovascular system to guide and manipulate catheters in the treatment of ischemic stroke, both on-site and remotely through telesurgery.

“This financing is a reflection of the strong momentum we have built and the confidence our investors—new and existing—have in our vision,” Imperative Care CEO Fred Khosravi said in a statement. “We are expanding access to life-saving technologies for patients at the most critical moments of their lives, and this capital positions us to continue driving forward on that mission across stroke, vascular, and beyond.”