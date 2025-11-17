Startups at AHA tout innovative tech for tracking heart, brain health

The startup incubator MedTech Innovator only launched in 2013, but it has had an immense impact on the industry. From the more than 800 alumni that have graduated from the program, over 500 products have reached the market and patients with FDA green lights, and 93% of the portfolio is still active 12 years later.

“One in 4 dollars of investments in all of medtech in the last year were invested in our alumni,” Brian Benson, MedTech Innovator senior vice president, said at the American Heart Association (AHA) Scientific Sessions in New Orleans on Nov. 10.

There, the group hosted a showcase of up-and-coming companies focused on cardiovascular and brain health. They included finalists in that category from its annual accelerator program, with the grand finals being held earlier last month in San Diego during The MedTech Conference held by AdvaMed.

At AHA, three device and digital health startups gave quick presentations on their work and inspiration. Here are some names to watch:



Kelvin Health



CEO Georgi Kadrev was stunned when he learned that his father-in-law may have to face the amputation of both of his legs due to complications from diabetes. That news led to the founding of Kelvin Health, which uses thermal imaging to measure the level of blood perfusion in various zones of the body, and intervene to prevent amputations in the future.

A full picture of vascular health can be obtained by simply taking five thermal pictures of the body using a mobile device. Meanwhile, an X-ray angiography, typically the gold standard for this procedure, takes about three hours to complete and costs about $4,000.

Kelvin, by comparison, takes three minutes, aims to cost $50, and doesn’t require any invasive procedures or radiation. The technology has posted 100% sensitivity and 96% specificity rates, determined by a study of 313 arterial scans in 42 patients.

Kadrev said the long-term vision for Kelvin is to develop a technology that people can use at home, or during a visit to their local drug store with imaging being performed in a designated booth. There are still conversations happening on which strategy will best reach rural communities in healthcare and internet deserts, where people are more likely to suffer from a multitude of diseases than their urban counterparts.

“We literally want to be as widespread as possible,” Kadrev said.



LightHearted AI Health



Headquartered in the U.K., Lighthearted AI Health was largely inspired by the fact that women with heart valve disease die at double the rate of men and are seven times more likely to be misdiagnosed. This is due to the asymptomatic nature of the disease and a lack of sensitivity in current diagnostic tools, according to co-founder and CEO Lucrezia Cester, Ph.D.

The team’s key photonic technology, called LightScope, shines an automated laser at the neck to pick up numerous biomarkers—such as blood pressure and heart sounds linked to valve conditions. For certain high-frequency biomarkers, the technology can be more accurate than stethoscopes, the company said.

The laser is also sensitive to different skin tones, which has been a historical pain point for light-based technologies. Different skin tones reflect varying amounts of light, so sensors need to adjust to get accurate, quality data from all races and ethnicities. The FDA issued guidance on these approaches this past January, following years of probing the matter.

Lighthearted’s adaptability to skin tones aims to ensure there is no bias in its implementation and that all users receive accurate biomarker readings and preventive screenings.



SynchNeuro



The president and co-founder of SynchNeuro, Emily Mirro, explained that the impetus for its technology started from the simple fact that most people visit their primary care provider once per year.

They get their blood work done, notice that their A1C levels have crept up over time, but receive the same generalized medical advice to eat better and exercise more. This isn’t helpful for the third of Americans who are prediabetic or who already have Type 2 diabetes.

People want more personalized feedback on how to better their health and want to see updates on how they’re doing in real time, she said.

That’s where SynchNeuro comes in. It is a noninvasive, EEG-based glucose monitor that’s worn behind the ear, and picks up on electrical signals from the brain. From there, it employs a machine learning algorithm to translate that data into real-time glucose insights. Patients can review a daily forecast on their glucose trends from their phone and see personalized daily advice on how to address their sugar levels.



It’s also inexpensive, and slated to cost $10 per month. The technology currently has an 11.7% error rate, which hits the FDA clearance for accuracy, according to Mirro.

The technology doesn’t require an internet connection to sync between the wearable and the app, and the two devices can talk to one another through a Bluetooth connection. The team is currently working with a dietitian and diabetes prevention team to create holistic, tailored content that addresses the root causes of increases in glucose for patients such as stress, poor sleep and exercise.

“We want to learn their habits,” Mirro said. “We’re not offering recommendations that don’t make sense.”