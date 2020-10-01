Sophia Genetics raises $110M to fuel global data platform expansion

With the closure of its sixth venture capital round, the Swiss health data firm Sophia Genetics has added another $110 million to its coffers as it looks to expand further into the U.S. and Asia.

The company’s series F financing was led by aMoon and Hitachi Ventures, alongside additional support from Credit Suisse, the Pictet group, Swisscom Ventures, Endeavour Vision, Generation Investment Management, Alychlo, Eurazeo Growth, ACE & Company and Famille C Invest.

The proceeds will also be used to broaden the capabilities of its data platform aimed at supporting the development of new drug therapies, and bring Sophia Genetics’ fundraising total up to about $250 million since its founding in 2011.

Event Join the world's top medtech executives virtually for the leading event in medtech — The Virtual MedTech Conference by AdvaMed Expect the same high-quality education, world-class speakers and valuable business development in a virtual format. Experience more of the conference with on demand content and partnering, as well as livestreamed sessions. Register today!

“The overall demand for data-driven medicine is rapidly growing, and the next step is to successfully combine multiple sources of data to better address clinicians’ needs,” said Tomer Berkovitz, aMoon partner and chief financial officer. “With this shift, more complex data will be generated, and we believe that Sophia’s decentralized model will play a pivotal role in empowering health organizations to offer better patient care.”

RELATED: Health data firm Sophia Genetics raises $77M to support U.S. expansion

Sophia Genetics’ machine learning platform provides analyses of medical images, genomic data and more to provide treatment evaluation and predictions, as well as biomarkers for clinical research efforts and matching patients to specific trials.

“Since inception, we knew that leveraging a wide range of data modalities powered by cutting-edge technologies was key to sustainably deliver better outcomes to the global healthcare community,” said founder and CEO Jurgi Camblong.

RELATED: Sophia Genetics taps ex-Foundation Medicine CEO as chairman

The company said its platform has been used by over 1,000 healthcare institutions worldwide and has analyzed 600,000 genomic profiles.