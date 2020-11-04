Singapore startup develops 60-second COVID-19 breathalyzer test

Singapore
Spun out of the National University of Singapore, Breathonix said its breathalyzer system could be used to screen high-traffic areas for COVID-19, including in airports, hotels, sports venues and transportation hubs. (Pixabay)

Singapore’s Breathonix has said a clinical trial of its COVID-19 breathalyzer test was able to achieve at least 90% accuracy after screening participants on-site for 60 seconds.

The company’s test uses mass spectrometry to analyze the thousands of volatile organic compounds that people exhale with every breath, to establish a specific signal among those with an active coronavirus infection.

Using a machine learning algorithm, this generates a “bio-fingerprint of COVID-19,” said co-founder and CEO Jia Zhunan. "Based on more than six years of research at the National University of Singapore, we have developed [a] highly sophisticated proprietary breath sampling technique and analytical method to achieve high accuracy, sensitivity and specificity.”

Sponsored by Bioclinica

Drive Compliance and Lower Risk with Bioclinica | Your Trusted Event Adjudication Committee Partner

Bioclinica enforces compliance with 21 CFR Part 11 and EU GDPR requirements through
thorough de-identification of all source documents, images, videos, and photos with our
AI technology, visual inspection, and query management for you as the client.

The NUS spinout said its ongoing pilot study of 180 people, conducted by the city-state’s National Centre for Infectious Diseases, showed an overall sensitivity of 93% and a specificity of 95%. Breathonix said more trials will be required to improve and validate the accuracy of the technology.

RELATED: Owlstone's breath-based biopsy test spots signs of declining liver function

By incorporating disposable mouthpieces and one-way valves, the company said its breathalyzer system could potentially be used for mass screening in high-traffic areas, such as airports, hotels, sports venues and transportation hubs. In addition, Breathonix estimated the total cost could reach $20 per test.

"The company is ready to deploy pilots in Singapore in the coming weeks and to extend to international pilots in the coming months, pending regulatory approval," said co-founder and Chief Operating Officer Du Fang.

Read more on
COVID-19 diagnostic tests Singapore coronavirus

Suggested Articles

Allogene Therapeutics Co-Founders Arie Belldegrun and David Chang
Biotech

Patient death clouds phase 1 data for Allogene's myeloma CAR-T

Allogene won’t present early clinical data for its off-the-shelf myeloma CAR-T until next month, but a patient death has sent its shares tumbling.

by Amirah Al Idrus
HKEX's new Orion Trading Platform - Securities Market (OTP-C) will launch on February 5 (image Nikada / iStockPhoto)
Biotech

JW Therapeutics rakes in $300M Hong Kong IPO

The bulk of the funds will bankroll R&D and commercialization for its lead program, while the rest will fund the company’s earlier-stage programs.

by Amirah Al Idrus
FDA Building 2
Biotech

Data for Biogen's hopeful aducanumab 'highly persuasive': FDA

A drug that was very nearly culled and needed some serious data digging to find glimmers of efficacy has been broadly backed as “highly persuasive."

by Ben Adams