Siemens' blood test for fatty liver disease scores de novo clearance from FDA

Though it is predicted to become a top cause of organ damage and liver transplants within this decade, treatments for non-alcoholic fatty liver disease, or NAFLD, have stalled for a simple reason: It can be hard to tell who has the condition and who does not.

But now, the FDA has granted a groundbreaking clearance to a blood test from Siemens Healthineers that aims to provide an easier and potentially more accurate diagnostic alternative compared to an invasive tissue biopsy.

The agency’s de novo green light covers the Advia Centaur enhanced liver fibrosis test, or ELF test, which is currently available internationally. It measures three bloodborne indicators of liver scarring and can help diagnose patients with mild-to-moderate liver fibrosis that is typically asymptomatic, with the goal of spotting it before significant liver damage occurs.

When used alongside other lab results, the test can also assess a person’s risk of progressing to late-stage cirrhosis or developing severe liver-related complications, including cancer, which can come alongside comorbidities such as obesity and Type 2 diabetes.

Diagnostic tests that seek out signals covering the entire liver are important, as NAFLD—as well as its dangerous subtype, nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, or NASH—does not spread through the organ evenly. Despite being the current gold-standard method, a painful biopsy sample may miss how advanced the disease can be, by taking tissue from a less-affected area.

RELATED: Genfit diagnostic pivot offers bright spot after major NASH drug flop

Other companies such as Genfit have been pursuing a non-invasive test for NASH, including a blood-based diagnostic that was tapped by Labcorp last year for commercialization aimed at primary care clinics after it previously offered the test to biopharma companies through its drug development-focused business.

Elsewhere, former Fierce 15 winner Glympse Bio has been developing a NASH diagnostic that begins with an injection of particles that interact with the fibrotic processes and enzymes within the liver and carry out a positive signal as they are flushed from the body.

RELATED: Pfizer dumps midphase NASH prospect, slew of early efforts in Q2 clear-out

On the therapeutic side, NASH and NAFLD treatments have seen ups and downs, with Pfizer recently dropping its third drug candidate for the disease after a poor showing in a 164-patient phase 2 trial.

But smaller companies such as Enyo Pharma and Hepion Therapeutics have seen some mid-phase progress. Enyo’s vonafexor showed it could help reduce liver fat and boost kidney health, while Hepion’s CRV431 will advance into larger trials after clearing human safety studies.