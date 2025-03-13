Samsung backs Alzheimer's blood test developer C2N Diagnostics with $10M

Samsung is backing Alzheimer’s disease blood test developer C2N Diagnostics, with $10 million to help scale up its commercial work and R&D pipeline.

The conglomerate’s investment—which collectively spans Samsung C&T Corporation, Samsung Biologics, Samsung Bioepis and Samsung Venture Investment Corporation, according to C2N—aims to expand the St. Louis-based company’s clinical laboratory operations, including services for biopharma partners.

“Since Samsung C&T stepped into the life sciences industry by investing in biologics CDMO and biosimilar business, it has contributed to the stabilization of the biopharmaceutical supply chain and better access to high quality bio pharmaceutics,” ﻿Jaywoo Kim, executive VP of Samsung C&T, said in a statement. “The investment into C2N Diagnostics shows Samsung’s continued dedication to future growth in the Life Science sector by seeking new business opportunities based on intelligent analytics and uniquely special diagnostics technologies.”

C2N, a former Fierce Medtech Fierce 15 winner, recently received a regulatory green light in the U.K. for its PrecivityAD2 blood test, which gauges the likelihood that a patient will test positive or negative for amyloid plaques in the brain through more costly or invasive diagnostic exams. The company also reported the test’s first clinical uses in Canada in late January.

The second-generation PrecivityAD2 test, launched in 2023, employs mass spectrometry to detect small amounts of plaque-related tau and beta amyloid proteins that have found their way into the bloodstream from the brain.

C2N previously picked up a $15 million investment from Eisai in March 2024, after the drugmaker received an FDA approval for its Alzheimer’s therapy Leqembi with its partner Biogen.

Last year the company also received backing from GHR Foundation—with $15 million for a development program targeting tau-based biomarkers—and more than $7 million from the Alzheimer’s Drug Discovery Foundation’s Diagnostics Accelerator initiative.