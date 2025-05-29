Salvia BioElectronics nets $60M to develop minimally invasive migraine implant

A Dutch neuromodulation developer has raised $60 million to complete the development of its minimally invasive implant for people suffering from chronic migraines.

Salvia BioElectronics’ device is currently being tested in a blinded, sham-controlled study, with two paper-thin implants placed under the skin at the front and back of the head that deliver electrical impulses to the nervous system, and activated on-demand by the user with an external wearable.

The company announced in February that its trial enrolled its first patient in the Netherlands, while the study continues in Belgium and Australia.

“Chronic migraine is not ‘just a headache.’ It is a debilitating neurological condition that forces people out of their social life, their work, and the life they want to live,” CEO Hubert Martens said in a statement. “MySalvia Therapy is designed to provide not just relief, but meaningful and lasting impact.”

“With this funding, we are advancing toward regulatory approval and commercialization, with the ultimate goal of reaching millions of people affected by chronic migraine,” Martens added.

The company’s series B round was led by Innovation Industries, and backed by Invest-NL, EIC Fund, Inkef, Panakès Partners, SHS Capital, Dolby Family Ventures, Brabant Development Agency and Thuja Capital.

“Salvia BioElectronics is redefining the migraine therapy landscape with a bold, patient-centered approach that combines cutting-edge neuromodulation with an elegant, minimally invasive design,” said Caaj Greebe, partner at Innovation Industries, a tech-focused firm based in Amsterdam and Eindhoven.

The MySalvia system, which has obtained a breakthrough designation from the FDA, aims to be less invasive than previous neuromodulation approaches and visually discreet. The company said it plans to launch a U.S. study in the future, while also exploring its uses for disrupting cluster headaches.