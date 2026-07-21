Roche taps Foundation Medicine’s chief as new North America Diagnostics lead, creates new commercial role

Dan Malarek is leaving his role as chief executive of Roche’s sequencing subsidiary, Foundation Medicine, as he takes up the mantle as President and CEO of Roche Diagnostics North America.

Malarek, a 19-year veteran of Roche, has been leading the Foundation business since 2023 but now takes over from Brad Moore, who retires at the end of July after a decade at the company.

The North America business will remain based in Indianapolis, Roche said in a statement, with Malarek reporting to Matt Sause, Global CEO of Roche Diagnostics. Beginning in August, Foundation Medicine’s current COO, Vera Grossman, will serve as interim CEO until a permanent replacement is found.

Alongside this change at the top of its North American division, Roche has also promoted Antonio Vergara as its new Chief Commercial Officer, leading its U.S. commercial business units. Vergara’s role is newly created, and he will report directly to Malarek.

Vergara has been at Roche for three decades and has also held numerous leadership roles. These include President and Head of Diagnostics Latin America, as well as his most recent role as Senior Vice President of the U.S. Core Lab and Near Patient Care business.

"Dan is an exceptional leader with the clear vision, experience and track record required to drive our North American commercial operations forward,” Sause said in a press release.

“Together with Antonio's deep commercial expertise and proven leadership, Dan and his team are well positioned to continue to deliver on the strong growth of the North America business and our mission to improve patient care."

Roche’s Global Diagnostics division grew by 2% at constant exchange rates in 2025, with sales hitting CHF13.84 billion ($16.54 billion) as the unit was hit by healthcare pricing reforms in China. Its North American division brought in CHF4.4 billion last year, up 9% at constant exchange rates.