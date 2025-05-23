Roche taps Broad Institute to test SBX sequencing in the clinic

Roche raised the curtain on its novel approach to DNA sequencing earlier this year, and now it's working with the Broad Institute to explore its use cases, ahead of a full public launch slated for next year.

The company has tapped Broad Clinical Labs, a subsidiary of the MIT and Harvard research center, to apply its sequencing-by-expansion technology in the whole genome analysis of critically ill newborns as well as their parents, to help diagnose genetic disorders and rare inherited diseases.

Dubbed SBX, the process begins by attaching comparatively large, loop-shaped molecules that correspond to each base of the targeted strand. The backbone of the DNA molecule is then broken, and the loops then stretch out to their full length—amplifying the signals of individual A, G, C and Ts by as much as 50 times. This allows for long reads of the genome at high accuracy and speed.

At the Broad, the project aims to show that family-wide whole genome sequencing can be employed in time-sensitive settings such as neonatal intensive care as well as routine practice, for diagnosing conditions such as cystic fibrosis or sickle cell disease.

“Integrating the SBX technology into clinical and translational pipelines opens exciting new possibilities,” Niall Lennon, Broad Clinical Labs’ chair and chief scientific officer, said in a statement. “Together with Roche, we’re aiming to demonstrate how fast, scalable, and high-quality sequencing can support both routine clinical care and drive biomedical innovation.”

Researchers will also study SBX in RNA sequencing, including single-cell applications, to chase disease mechanisms and potential targets for new therapies.

“The SBX technology was designed with both clinical impact and scientific discovery in mind, and offers the next-generation of fast, scalable sequencing solutions,” said Roche Diagnostics CEO Matt Sause. “Collaborating with Broad Clinical Labs, a leader in clinical genomics and omics research, accelerates our ability to deliver on that promise and support better outcomes for patients through cutting-edge genomic technology.”

During its unveiling in February, Roche said SBX sequencers are set for a commercial launch in 2026.