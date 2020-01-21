Roche, Inotrem extend collaboration on blood test for septic shock

test tubes
The companion diagnostic aims to help sort out patients that may respond to Inotrem’s targeted treatment for sepsis and septic shock. (Pixabay)

Inotrem and Roche’s diagnostics division have upgraded their years-long collaboration on a plasma test for septic shock, with a new worldwide licensing agreement.

The France-based Inotrem secured the deal to help commercialize its jointly developed, mechanism-based companion diagnostic to measure levels of the soluble protein sTREM-1 in the bloodstream, which can help predict the severity and outcome of septic shock cases. The company also says the biomarker has potential applications in acute and chronic inflammatory diseases.

The move also consolidates ties between Inotrem and Roche Diagnostics, who have been working together on the in vitro assay since 2017. sTREM-1 provides signs of an over-activated amplification loop pathway within the innate immune system that can lead to sepsis.

The companion diagnostic aims to help sort out a mixed population of patients with activated TREM-1 pathways that may respond to Inotrem’s targeted treatment for sepsis and septic shock. Currently, physicians rely on antibiotics and therapies for symptoms, while mortality rates can reach 35%, according to the company.

“We are delighted to extend our partnership with Inotrem to make the sTREM-1 test, which we are co-developing at Roche, available for patients globally,” Roche Diagnostics’ global head of centralized and point-of-care solutions, Ann Costello, said in a statement.

“Through the development and commercialization of this novel companion diagnostic test we are committed to delivering a solution that enables much needed, better decisions for sepsis patients,” Costello said. Financial terms were not disclosed.

Inotrem recently launched a phase 2b study to evaluate its lead compound, nangibotide (LR12), and establish proof of clinical activity. This study also plans to explore the use of soluble TREM-1 as a potential stratification biomarker.

“Roche Diagnostics’ licensing agreement is an important milestone for us: it is a strong endorsement of Inotrem’s innovative approach targeting the TREM-1 pathway, and it allows us to further focus on our core mission: the development of a nangibotide-based septic shock treatment,” said Inotrem CEO Jean-Jacques Garaud. Nangibotide is also being studied as a treatment for acute heart attacks.

