Roche Diagnostics growth remains muted amid China headwinds

Roche’s Diagnostics division continues to battle growth headwinds, notching a 3% increase in sales.

For the first half of 2026, the Swiss major reported sales of 6.73 billion Swiss francs ($7.78 billion), representing growth of 3% at constant exchange rates, though sales fell 3% when reported in Swiss francs.

That keeps growth relatively stagnant for the company, which posted a 2% revenue increase at constant exchange rates for full-year 2025. Sales also fell 3% when reported in Swiss francs.

The major issue continues to be China’s healthcare pricing reforms. The country’s approach has changed how medical devices and certain diagnostic services are paid for in response to what officials viewed as high prices.

Roche said diagnostics sales in the Asia-Pacific region decreased 5% at constant exchange rates, an improvement from the 12% decline recorded for 2025. Sales increased in every other region, with Latin America’s 10% jump representing the strongest geographic growth.

Across Roche’s Diagnostics units, Pathology Lab remained the division’s biggest growth driver, with sales up 11% at constant exchange rates. Core Lab and Molecular Lab sales increased 4% and 3%, respectively, during the first six months.

Near Patient Care, however, continued to weigh on sales, with revenue down 5%. The Liat system, Roche’s molecular point-of-care diagnostics platform, was the biggest drag, with sales down 20%, according to the company’s financial presentation.