Roche adds PD-L1-spotting AI to its non-small cell lung cancer pathology platform

Roche has launched a new version of its digital pathology platform in Europe, with a CE-IVD mark for an artificial-intelligence-powered image analysis algorithm aimed at non-small cell lung cancer.

The uPath PD-L1 software provides assessments of scanned slides to assist in the diagnosis of patients and selection of targeted treatment options, connected with the company’s Ventana PD-L1 assay.

The automatic algorithm is designed to determine whether tumors are positive for the PD-L1 biomarker and eligible for particular therapies while highlighting positively and negatively stained tumor cells with a visual overlay.

The algorithm received a CE mark as an in vitro diagnostic to review and classify tissues and cells based on their morphology, color, intensity, size, pattern and shape.

“Improving diagnostic consistency and certainty is crucial in providing faster, higher-quality and more accurate diagnoses to cancer patients,” said Thomas Schinecker, CEO of Roche Diagnostics. “Our uPath PD-L1 (SP263) image analysis for non-small cell lung cancer is the first next-generation CE-IVD PD-L1 algorithm to the clinical market.”

Roche’s uPath enterprise software was first launched in January 2019, designed to present pathologists with all available slides a single view, alongside the patient’s health information as part of an end-to-end system.