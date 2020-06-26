Roche adds PD-L1-spotting AI to its non-small cell lung cancer pathology platform

Roche digital pathology
Roche's automatic algorithm is designed to determine whether tumors are positive for the PD-L1 biomarker and eligible for particular therapies. (Roche)

Roche has launched a new version of its digital pathology platform in Europe, with a CE-IVD mark for an artificial-intelligence-powered image analysis algorithm aimed at non-small cell lung cancer.

The uPath PD-L1 software provides assessments of scanned slides to assist in the diagnosis of patients and selection of targeted treatment options, connected with the company’s Ventana PD-L1 assay.

The automatic algorithm is designed to determine whether tumors are positive for the PD-L1 biomarker and eligible for particular therapies while highlighting positively and negatively stained tumor cells with a visual overlay.

Sponsored by Clinical Ink

White Paper: Keep Your GI Trials Moving During COVID-19

Clinical Ink’s intimate knowledge of and experience with GI trials enables a better deployment experience and improved trial conduct. Learn how our GI-specific data capture solutions can support virtual and hybrid trials during COVID-19.

The algorithm received a CE mark as an in vitro diagnostic to review and classify tissues and cells based on their morphology, color, intensity, size, pattern and shape.

RELATED: Roche launches uPath multislide digital pathology software

“Improving diagnostic consistency and certainty is crucial in providing faster, higher-quality and more accurate diagnoses to cancer patients,” said Thomas Schinecker, CEO of Roche Diagnostics. “Our uPath PD-L1 (SP263) image analysis for non-small cell lung cancer is the first next-generation CE-IVD PD-L1 algorithm to the clinical market.”

Roche’s uPath enterprise software was first launched in January 2019, designed to present pathologists with all available slides a single view, alongside the patient’s health information as part of an end-to-end system.

Read more on
artificial intelligence digital pathology non-small cell lung cancer in vitro diagnostic imaging biomarkers Roche PD-L1

Suggested Articles

Kidney
MedTech

U.K.'s RenalytixAI aims for dual listing with $86M Nasdaq IPO

RenalytixAI is looking to become dual-listed on both the Nasdaq and London's AIM exchange with an $86 million U.S. IPO.

by Conor Hale
DNA genomics precision medicine
Biotech

DIY vaccine maker aims to beat pharma to a COVID-19 shot

While governments inject cash into a COVID shot, one DIY vaccine maker thinks he can beat biopharma to the punch—and he'll start by injecting himself.

by Amirah Al Idrus
Nasdaq
Biotech

Awaiting IPO, Poseida Therapeutics nips in a quick $110M raise

CAR-T biotech Poseida Therapeutics has squeezed in a series D just before its expected IPO.

by Ben Adams