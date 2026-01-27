Reveal Genomics unveils triumvirate of new roles for its co-founders

Spanish cancer biomarker medtech Reveal Genomics has boosted the roles of three of its founding members.

Reveal launched back in 2020 as a spinoff from the Hospital Clínic de Barcelona as well as the University of Barcelona and the Vall d’Hebron Institute of Oncology.

In the six years since then, the company has helped create new cancer diagnostic tools including HER2DX, a tool to help treat early-stage HER2-positive breast cancer, as well as TNBCDX and DNADX, for triple-negative breast cancer and circulating tumor DNA analysis, respectively.

Now, three of the original founders of the spinoff are getting new roles that are designed to create “leadership responsibilities aligned with strategic priorities,” the medtech said in a Jan. 27 statement.

Joel Parker, Ph.D., is now chief scientific officer. In the role, he'll “drive innovation across its biomarker programs, and expand collaboration at the intersection where genomics, data science, and translational research meet,” the company said.

Ana Vivancos, Ph.D., is now director of NGS and genomic technologies, moving on from her role as scientific and technological consultant. Here, she will lead the company’s genomic and technological infrastructure. And Aleix Prat, M.D., Ph.D., becomes the company's board chair.

“This evolution reflects the way we already work,” Patricia Villagrasa, a co-founder and the CEO of Reveal, said in a statement.

“Each co-founder has a clearly defined and complementary role, which lets us translate strong science into clinically meaningful diagnostics, while continuing to grow internationally,” Villagrasa added.